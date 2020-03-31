Recent activity at the closed UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury involved local and regional real estate experts to list the property for sale, according to UPMC Susquehanna spokesman Tyler Wagner.
A state official would not confirm whether the state was specifically looking at the site in relation to the COVID-19 crisis.
A group of individuals spotted at the site on Tuesday was "touring the facility as part of our ongoing effort to find a new owner for the property,” said Wagner.
City, county and state officials said they were not aware of the activity. UPMC announced in December plans to close the hospital at 350 N. 11th St. by the end of March.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she has not received any word from UPMC officials about the hospital. March 31 was the official last day of the hospital.
“The city is not aware of anything happening at this time with the hospital,” she said. “I would not be surprised if the hospital was being considered a place for overload of COVID-19 patients, however.”
The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. The UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury properties, which are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200, are across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street. UPMC pays $371,800 in property tax revenue on the property to Northumberland County, Sunbury and Shikellamy School District, according to county records.
"PEMA, along with state, federal and local partners, is assessing a number of sites across the state for consideration as possible sites for housing or medical facilities," said Ruth Miller, the Director of Communications of the PA Emergency Management Agency in the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. "As those assessments are ongoing and no plans or agreements have been finalized, we do not have information to share about those sites at this time."
As county and local health and emergency management personnel identify a potential need in their region, they contact state health and emergency management staff to begin identifying potential sites that could be used as medical facilities or shelter sites, said Miller.
"They could include shuttered hospitals, warehouse sites, academic facilities, and other locations," said Miller. "The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has extensive experience in conducting site assessments and retrofitting facilities for a new purpose. Once a site is selected and all legal agreements are finalized, it does take time for retrofitting and the facility to be ready to use. Keep in mind that an assessment could determine that the facility is not appropriate for retrofitting and reuse."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano; county emergency management Director Steve Jeffery; state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; Mike Stephens, a spokesman for state Sen. John Gorder, R-27; Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way CEO/President Joanne Troutman all said they were not aware of what activity was happening at the site on Tuesday. Jeffery and Culver said they told the state that the building is vacant.