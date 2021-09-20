Pennsylvania’s online and retail sportsbooks accepted $348.5 million in wagers in August, down 4.5 percent from last August but up 14.5 percent from last month. The month-to-month increase was the first across the state since March, according to PlayPennsylvania.
The return of college and professional football gave sportsbooks a book last month and the money should keep rolling in, PlayPennslylvania officials said. There was also a slight boost in the state due to baseball with the Phillies remaining in playoff contention, experts said. PlayPennsylvania tracks regulated online gaming and sports betting in the state.
August's total of nearly $350 million in wagers was up from $304.4 million in July, according to official data released Monday. The monthly totals had dropped each month since sportsbooks took in $560.3 million in March.
“August’s sports schedule is still relatively light compared with the fall, so it is welcome to see betting volume move off the low we saw in July,” said Valerie Cross, analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “The next four months is the most important stretch of the year for sportsbooks, though, and every sign points toward a stretch of widespread growth.”
A handful of college and NFL preseason games, in addition to futures betting on football, undoubtedly helped boost bettors’ interest, experts said.
“An inglorious exit from the NBA playoffs, the struggles of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the inconsistency of the Phillies conspired to make this a relatively slow summer for Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks,” said Dustin Gouker, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayPennsylvania.com. “It took just a handful of games in August to show how important football is to the sports-betting industry.”
FanDuel led all online operators with $135.7 million in wagering, up 27.1 percent from $106.7 million in July. FanDuel’s online revenue fell 54 percent to $5.7 million in August from $12.3 million in July, yielding $3 million in taxable revenue.
DraftKings was second in the state with $80.4 million in wagers, up 21.4 percent from $66.2 million in July. That yielded $8.0 million in gross revenue and $6.6 million in taxable revenue. BetMGM was third in the state with $29.0 million in wagers and $2.5 million in gross revenue.