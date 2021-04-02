LEWISBURG — The borough’s annual spring brush, tree trimmings and leaf pick-up will be from April 5-9. Public Works employees will follow the daily street maintenance schedule for the collection.
These materials will only be collected from 7 a.m. to noon on the day the street is posted for no parking. Any debris put out after the designated pickup will be considered litter.
Tree limbs and debris should be no larger than 4 inches in diameter and cut up into manageable lengths. It should be piled between the curb and the sidewalk where appropriate. Leaves should be placed in the gutter along the street and not co-mingled with limbs and brush.
Borough Hall recommends that all materials be set out the evening prior to collection or no later than 6 a.m. on the morning of.
The borough brush is also open: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Call the Borough Hall with questions at 570-523-3614.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO