DANVILLE — Spring Fling will be an early summer fling this year.
The Danville Business Alliance (DBA) recently announced it was postponing the annual Spring Fling, scheduled for May 1 downtown, until June 26 due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Health Department pandemic guidelines.
"Our office has received inquiries about our decision regarding the annual Spring Fling," DBA Executive Director Rebecca Dressler wrote in a DBA email. "Unfortunately, the current CDC recommendations and Pa. guidelines would make it impossible to hold the event as planned on Saturday, May 1."
The event is held on Mill Street in downtown Danville.
DBA announced in February that the Danville Heritage Festival, typically held in July, would be held at the same time as the Danville Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, the first weekend in September.
The arts and crafts festival is slated for Sept. 4, but the heritage festival will run Sept. 3, 4 and 5.
Scott Edwards, a festival committee member, said members felt the September events would draw a bigger crowd. He said people complained about the heat during the heritage festival in July.