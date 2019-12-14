SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way will present "Live United Live" on June 6 with an eight-band concert at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
The event which will feature, rock bands Firehouse, Dokken and Warrant, will be a fundraising effort to benefit youth mental health.
The day will also include, Kip Winger, of the 80s band Winger, George Lynch, Eric Martin, Jack Russel's Great White and April Wine.
Tickets for the event are $89. The gates at Spyglass Ridge Winery will open at 11 a.m. and the music will begin at around noon.
"We are super excited," Greater Susquehanna United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said. "This is unlike anything we have ever done before and a great way for us to raise awareness for mental health."
Troutman said she worked with Spyglass on the bands and is thrilled to be part of the first all-day concert at Spyglass.
"It is such a great venue and right here in our backyard," she said. "For the value of the tickets you really can't beat it to go out and enjoy the day."
Warrant is best known for the hit single, Cherry Pie while Firehouse will be performing its hit song "Love of a Lifetime."
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he is excited about the event and for another season of concerts at the winery.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is excited about the event.
"It is great to see another organization bringing an event to our community and it is showing that Sunbury is on the map," Karlovich said. "Each year we are getting more and more summer action in and around our city and it is again showing we are the place to be."