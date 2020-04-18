The senior class at Shikellamy High School, along with their teachers, are being offered free tickets to a Spyglass Ridge Winery concert if prom is canceled due to COVID-19.
Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb, who hosts big-name bands, including a line up for 2020 — The Steve Miller Band, Blues Traveler, Third Eye Blind and other performers that have yet to be announced — made the offer to the Shikellamy School District earlier this week.
"I love my community and where I live," Webb said. "People always remember big moments in life from their childhood like a big sports win, graduation and prom, and the poor class of 2020 may miss out on two of those moments."
Webb said he spoke to his wife Tammy, and the two decided he wanted to give back to the district to which his own children graduated from.
Webb contacted Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle and Bendle said although no decision about prom has been made, he was stunned at Webb's offer.
"This is something that is so generous and special," he said. "It shows the Shikellamy family sticks together."
There are 187 students in the 2020 senior class, Bendle said.
Webb said he is also scrambling to see if Spyglass can even host concerts this summer.
Webb said the event on June 6 being hosted by The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way called, "Live United Live" with an eight-band all-day concert is also up in the air.
The event, which is set to feature rock bands Firehouse, Dokken and Warrant, will be a fundraising effort to benefit youth mental health.
"Hopefully the concerts aren't off this year," Webb said. "We are hoping to at least have concerts in August or September as everything is still up in the air."
But if there is a concert, Shikellamy seniors will be at one, Webb said.
"We just wanted to give back to the senior class so they all had somewhere to get together," Webb said.
Director Scott Karpinski said Webb's offer is true sign the Shikellamy community sticks together.
"It is very generous and I'm sure the seniors will appreciate this," he said. "This shows that Shikellamy and our community stands solid together."
Shikellamy senior Anna Wiest said Webb's offer means a lot to students.
"I and the rest of my class sincerely appreciate the support of our community during these difficult times," she said. "A big thank you to Tom Webb. His efforts are extremely encouraging and help to keep our spirits up."