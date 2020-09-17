SUNBURY — The Black Jacket Symphony featuring singer Marc Martel will be the first high-profile vocalist on the Spyglass Ridge Winery stage in 2020 when he appears Saturday evening.
Martel, of Canada, started selling out arenas performing his version of "The Ultimate Queen Celebration," a variety of Queen songs.
Martel in 2017 performed with the living members of Queen and is most noted for his voice being an almost replica of that of famed Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Spyglass, along with all other music venues, has struggled to survive with all major performers canceling shows.
Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate of no more than 250 people at any outside gatherings left Spyglass owner Tom Webb at a disadvantage all summer.
Rock n' roll bands like Third Eye Blind, Live and The Steve Miller Band, all canceled performances in Sunbury in 2020.
That mandate was ruled unconstitutional by a judge earlier this week leaving Martel, who was scheduled to appear in June, to travel to Sunbury to perform.
Webb said even though he is getting requests well past the 250 mark, Spyglass will still only allow a third of its capacity, which can vary depending on the concert.
Webb is requiring all individuals entering Spyglass to social distance as well as they can.
"We will have the grass painted with lines and we are keeping people distanced while waiting in line to get in," Webb said.
"We are taking every precaution and have set up hand sanitizers all over the property."
Webb said he also brought in extra portable bathrooms.
"Masks will be required in line and until they are seated," Webb said. "We will also ask people to wear masks if moving around."
Webb also informed Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle that he is sticking to his promise to the 2020 graduates and is offering the 2020 senior class a free ticket Saturday.
"This was something I said I wanted to do and now I have the chance," Webb said. 'I hope to see as many graduates there as could be."
Bendle said the district was grateful.
"What a great gesture by Mr. (Tom) Webb," Bendle said. "The graduates will love this."
City Councilman Josh Brosious said he is happy Spyglass is getting one big concert this year and hopes people wear masks, stay safe and enjoy the night.
"My hat goes off to Tom Webb for what he is doing out at Spyglass and this community," he said. "He continues to find ways to make these concerts possible and to bring people into our community.
The gates open at 3 p.m. and Martel is set to hit the stage at 7 p.m.