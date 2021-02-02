SUNBURY — A new committee is being formed by Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. for 2021 and is designed to "ThinkSUNBURY."
Committee member and former City Administrator Jody Ocker said the group was formed as a recreation of the Sunbury Community Partnership Forum, which Ocker began last year, she said.
"In 2019, the forum partners reviewed the city’s comprehensive plan adopted in 2012 looking for opportunities to advance the goals and objectives of the plan," she said.
"Three focus areas critical for community and economic development were identified," Ocker said. "First is planning and economic development to ensure that city policies — such as zoning ordinances — support economic growth and that planning is deliberate to capitalize on city, local, and regional assets."
Second, there have to be education and training pathways in place to supply a workforce ready to meet growing employers’ needs, she said.
The last area is to build a community that draws people to live and work, Ocker said.
"All areas need to be worked on simultaneously," she said. "Bringing together key community partners to work together fosters a unity of effort that will bring the best results…a perfect fit for SRI."
SRI board member Slade Shreck said he believes in the committee and hopes to see some big changes in 2021.
"The mission is to bring people in," he said. "If we can fulfill this mission — which I believe we could — people will invest in the city and people will start to shop and visit Sunbury more often."
Ocker said the ThinkSUNBURY Committee will continue to provide a forum for stakeholders from across the spectrum of the community to partner and collaborate toward reaching common goals for community and economic development in Sunbury.
"The new committee adds supporting projects in the interest of the Sunbury through fundraising and capital campaigns as well as marketing strategies and promotional activities to attract residents, businesses, and investors," she said.
"As the region, nation and world emerge from the devastating impacts of the pandemic, there will be an economic recovery, return of manufacturing, and movement away from congested urban centers to rural areas enabled by technology. Working with regional economic development partners such as FocusCentralPA and DRIVE side-by-side with local partners, ThinkSUNBURY will be the brand under which Sunbury positions itself to benefit from these inevitable trends."
Ocker said if anyone is interested in volunteering for SRI or to make any contributions to visit www.sunburyrevitalization.org.