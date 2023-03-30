SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) will hold a second small business networking get together on April 17 inside the Albright Center.
SRI Executive Director Jody Ocker and board President Slade Shreck recently hosted the first event in an attempt to get city businesses together to collaborate and discuss how city officials, SRI and other governmental agencies can assist.
The first event drew about 15 business owners and had several guest speakers.
Ocker said the group is continuing its effort in getting people together to share ideas.
Shreck said SRI wants to help all businesses across the city.
Mayor Josh Brosious said he is happy to see organizations and businesses working together.
"I am thrilled to see conversations are continuing to happen to help improve and welcome businesses in Sunbury," he said. "I encourage all businesses to get involved and be a part of the solutions to draw people to the city."
Brosious said the city plans on working with SRI and will host more small business events in the future.