DANVILLE — St. Joseph School students were treated like rock stars as they were welcomed back to school.
The kids walked along a red carpet with music playing in front of the school. Two machines blew bubbles on them along the way.
Principal Kimberly Winters greeted them along with their teachers.
"Enrollment is up this year. We have two new families. We're excited to start the new year," Winters said.
Jeremy Marks, 8, is a new student in second grade. His mother, Jenn, said he had a practice day previously at the school.
Student council president and eighth-grader Grace Everett helped younger students find their classrooms. Emma Wilson, a 12-year-old seventh-grader, assisted her.
First-grader Mia Rogers, 6, said this was her first day at the school. "Some of my friends from kindergarten are here," she said after she and her brother Gavin, 9, walked the red carpet.
David Toczek, a social studies and language arts teacher, took the kids' pictures on their first day of the new school year.