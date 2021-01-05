SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in May will be evaluated by a psychological expert before the case moves forward in Northumberland County Court.
A status conference on Monday for Pansy Farber, 56, of Lombard Street, who appeared via videoconference in front of Judge Hugh Jones, was continued until a later date at the request of defense attorney Timothy Bowers. Bowers said he needed more time to find an expert for Farber.
Farber is accused of stabbing Gordon Walker six times in the torso and arms on May 3. He testified in October that Farber had not taken her medication for anxiety and depression and had been talking to herself about problems with work and an ex-boyfriend. When the alleged attack began, Farber had a "blank stare," Walker testified.
Walker spent six days in critical condition at Geisinger in Danville before he was released.
Farber is charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and cruelty to animals.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER