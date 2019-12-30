The Valley has seen its share of high-profile crimes over the past decade. Below is a list of some of the high-profile crimes the newspaper covered since 2010 and how the cases concluded.
1. Miranda and Elytte Barbour were arrested in December 2014 after a month-long search for the individuals who police said stabbed Troy LaFerrara to death in a Sunbury alley.
Miranda, then 19, and Elytte, then 22, moved to Selinsgrove in 2013 just weeks before the newlyweds decided they were going to “kill someone for the thrill of it.”
Miranda went on to give The Daily Item an exclusive interview on Valentine’s Day 2014 during which she confessed killing 22 people.
Police went on a nation-wide search for any missing persons, but no other murder charges were filed against her.
Miranda later admitted she lied about the murders. Both Barbours pleaded guilty to the LaFerrara slaying and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2015.
2. In 2011 a Danville man was sentenced to 15 to 32 years in state prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death.
Westley Wise, then 33, pleaded guilty to the third-degree murder charge. He faced a maximum of 20 to 40 years in prison.
His girlfriend, Jessica Frederick, 26, was found dead Jan. 24 in the kitchen of their home on East Front Street.
3. In the summer of 2014, the Valley was shocked to learn that an Ohio woman passing through on Interstate 80 was critically injured after four teens threw a rock off the overpass smashing through the window and changing the lives of the Budd family forever.
Judge Michael Sholley called the actions “pure evil.”
Sholley sentenced Brett Lahr to 18 months to 20 years in state prison for his role in the incident that maimed Ohio mother Sharon Budd. In March, 2015 Lahr pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and opted to begin his incarceration.
Brett’s brother, Dylan Lahr, then 18, entered a guilty plea to four criminal counts, including two of aggravated assault. For his role, Keefer McGee, then 18, of New Columbia, also entered a guilty plea on a charge of aggravated assault. A fourth person, Tyler Porter, then 18, of Milton, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and served jail time for the crime.
4. In 2016 Lewisburg resident Robert Lee expressed remorse and maintained he acted in self-defense when he stabbed and killed Jamal Britton.
Judge Michael Sholley sentenced Lee, then 39, to serve 18 years, 9 months and up to 40 years on third-degree murder. A Union County jury convicted Lee at the conclusion of a three-day trial
Lee stood trial for the July 2016 murder of Britton, 42, outside Century Village Apartments in Buffalo Township, just west of Lewisburg. Britton died of a single blow from a knife — 4 1/2 inches deep to his left side, cutting a kidney and left renal artery.
5. In July 2010 the Valley was stunned to learn that popular yoga instructor Sudharman was found shot to death inside his New Berlin studio.
Joel Snider, 41, admitted to the crime and is serving 30 to 60 years after pleading guilty but mentally ill to third-degree murder and burglary in 2014. He confessed to entering the Integral Yoga Center of Pennsylvania and shooting the yogi named Sudharman, formerly named Joe Fenton, in July 2010.