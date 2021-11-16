MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School District will spend more than $2 million installing bleachers and lighting at the new stadium at the Middleburg campus.
The school board approved on Tuesday spending $987,000 on 1,473-seat home bleachers and another $899,000 installing lights at the parking area and football and soccer field.
Last month, the board approved a $412,500 expenditure on the visitor bleacher area with a 750-seat capacity. The bleachers also include a press box.
The costs will be covered by the $2,945,155 reimbursement the district received from the state last month from the West Snyder Elementary School renovation project.
“We are (completing the new field and stadium project) as we get the funds,” said school board President Victor Abate of the decision not to use money from the general fund.
The lights and bleachers should be installed by summer 2022, he said.
The next phase of the project will be a new field house with concession stand and restrooms.
“Our plan is to look at what we can afford,” Superintendent Joe Stroup said of the board’s intention to review that part of the project in early 2022.
Earlier this year, a new synthetic turf field and 8-lane, 400-meter all-weather track was added.