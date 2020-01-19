SUNBURY — The Albright Center for the Arts moved into the next phase of renovations this month with the demolition of the front stage and altar area starting.
Over the next four weeks, the front area of the grand hall that seats 600 people will be removed to make room for a new stage. The $200,000 renovation project led by Sunbury Revitalization Inc. will be completed by the summer at 450 Chestnut St., the site of a former church.
"We're excited about the project," said city Councilman and SRI Board member Chris Reis. "We're seeing this as an economic hub for the future. The excitement is growing. There's a lot of buzz around the city right now."
The demolition project started last week. Some of the wood from the altar will be repurposed to cover the exposed backdrop and the pastor's pulpit will be moved and featured in the main entrance. The stage will be extended and a big curtain will be placed in the 26-foot-high archway, but the stained glass windows and organ pipes will remain, according to board member David Klacik.
The architect is working on bid documents to go out in mid-February. The plan is to award them in March or April and have the project finished by summer. The money must be spent by June, Klacik said.
After the stage is completed, the next project is restroom construction, sound and light system upgrades and HVAC improvements, he said.
"It will be a new state of the art facility for theater, plays and musical events," he said.
Susquehanna Valley Chorale is already booked for a March concert next year. The $270,000, 3,000-square-foot banquet hall has had a community college summit, a murder mystery dinner, a job fair, a handful of birthday parties, two winter banquets and potential upcoming meetings, as well as two resident-artists renting space, the board members said.
SRI Board member Slade Shreck, also a Shikellamy School Board member, said he envisions the Shikellamy theater program doing summer theater at the new stage.
SRI is also headquartered at the Albright Center since 2019. The board has spent nearly $900,000 in grants, tax credits and private donations over the last six years to renovate the building, located on the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets.
The original building was built on June 19, 1927. It served its congregation until 2011 when it merged with another church. It was gifted to Sunbury Revitalization Inc. by Faith United Methodist Church in 2014. While the city supports the ongoing project, SRI owns the building.
The banquet hall is ready for rental, the board members said.