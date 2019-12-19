Valley Star Wars fans have another chance this weekend to expand upon their love of the 42-year-old science fiction series.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is set to premiere nationwide Friday, but some of the first showings are tonight. It is the final film in the newest trilogy that started with "The Force Awakens" in 2015 after Disney acquired the rights to the series.
"I remember seeing Star Wars when I was a little kid when it first came out and it was a magical experience," said Steve Gibson, of Lewisburg. "I started collecting things, as did my friends. Each movie as it came out, we got more and more stuff: lunch boxes, toys, surrounding ourselves with Star Wars. It was one of the best collections I could have started."
Gibson in the last two weeks opened Retro Collecto Vintage Toys Curiosities & Collectibles at 310 Market St., Lewisburg. He has for sale dozens of items that he and his partner — the late Jessica Paquin who passed away a year ago on Dec. 20 — collected over their lives separately and together. The store has bath towels and toys, figurines and models, posters and prints, and rare items, such as a mislabeled Han Solo and Princess Leia figurine set where Han is listed as an Ewok and a trading card with an anatomically correct C-P30 that was pulled and discontinued.
"It was always the intent to downsize the collection," said Gibson. "I'm selling a lot of this so it doesn't live in boxes, to get it in the hands of fans and not just collectors."
Gibson said he is sad to see the new trilogy end.
"I really like the fact that kids today are rediscovering the series that I grew up with," he said. "It's this timeless storyline that we can all discuss as we get older. It's one of the sagas that have changed the world."
Local graduate worked on Star Wars events
Kaitlyn Frances Milo, 24, a 2014 Mount Carmel Area graduate, works as a scenic artist and sculptor with Artistic Entertainment Services in Orlando since July 2018. Her company designed the set around the blue carpet for the world premiere of the newest Star Wars movie in Los Angeles as well as pieces of the new themed area of Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
While she said she can't talk specifically about her work due to a non-disclosure agreement AES has with Disney, Milo said the experience was something she never thought she'd have.
"I grew up watching these movies wanting to be a Jedi and wanting to follow the Jedi way," she said. "It’s crazy to see my artwork out there and the cast members seeing my work. It was definitely a big, crazy experience, and I’m still having a hard time processing it."
Star Wars is a big part of her life, she said.
"I have a Star Wars lightsaber tattooed on my finger, so yes, I am a major fan," she said.
Students encourage teacher's love
Joie Rees, a math teacher at Northumberland Christian School with more than 200 items in her Star Wars collection, said family, friends and students recognize her love for the franchise and contribute to her hobby. She has homemade cards and crochet items, lunch boxes, wall stickers, shower curtains, pillows, dolls, books, toothbrushes, stuffed animals toys, cups and mugs, an Ewok beanie with ears, an ice scraper disguised as a severed wampa arm, and a Princess Leia headband complete with the classic hair buns. The crown jewel, she said, is the tauntaun sleeping bag her students gifted her in 2016.
"I love the characters, I love the humor, I love most of the dialogue, I love they keep including different twists in it and it's neat to have seen how it grows," she said. "I've always loved the classic trilogy the best, and still think they're the best movies, but they'll continue to get my support."
At age 39, Rees said the original trilogy was already out when she was younger, but her father showed her the movies and jumpstarted her love. She said she is looking forward to seeing how the filmmakers wrap up the stories introduced in episodes seven and eight.
Rees has tickets for the 6 p.m. show tonight at AMC, but she said she will see it multiple times with multiple people because so many friends and family want to see it with her.
Bill Russum, of Lewisburg, has a Star Wars tattoo and a collection of items, but the impact of the movie series on his life is what makes him a Star Wars nerd, he said.
"The second movie I ever saw was Star Wars. I have loved the world it created since then," he said. "I'm excited for the new movie. I love everything they've done, and I feel like they'll wrap up the Skywalker Saga in a perfect way. — or not — doesn't matter. It's still a new Star Wars movie. Which is great."
Russum plans to see the new movie on opening weekend and record a podcast about it immediately after. He said he will have multiple viewings.
Star Wars is 'imprinted'
David Imhoof, a professor of history who specializes in film history and European cultural at Susquehanna University, said Star Wars created the model for multi-film making, a series and a cinematic universe, as well as popularizing the merchandising aspects of the films. It may not have been the first science fiction or series, but it popularized many themes and integrated itself into pop culture, he said.
"I can't hear the music of the 20th Century Fox without thinking of Star Wars," he said. "I'm not watching it, but that's what I'm always thinking of. That's imprinted on my mind."
Imhoof said he remembers waiting in line as a child to get into a movie theater in Texas with more than 800 people lining up around the blocked. He said he will watch the movie this weekend.
Dr. John Hunter, a professor in the Comparative and Digital Humanities Program at Bucknell University who teaches courses in postmodern and digital film and media and doing research on the impact of digital communications (especially cell phones) on cinematic narrative, said Star Wars has provided a new mythic narrative universe for the world.
"Some stories (such as Dracula or Frankenstein) have an impact that goes far beyond the specific readership of the books themselves by creating a storyline or a setting or a theme that resonates with people and that maintains its power over time," he said. "Not that many people actually read the novel Dracula but it has created many film versions and most people know how vampire stories work. Star Wars is that kind of story."
Hunter said he was 13 years old when the first Star Wars film came out and he went with his brother and a group of friends to see it on first release.
"I have never been so completely swept up in a film before and I will never forget how excited we all were coming home on the bus," he said. "At some level, we all knew that this was not just another movie. And I became the kid that went to see it five or six times in the theatre."
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has showings tonight at AMC in Selinsgrove at 6, 7 and 9:45 p.m. for regular shows and 6:30 and 10:15 p.m. for 3-D shows.