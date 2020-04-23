HARRISBURG — Senators and the heads of two key agencies at the heart of the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak butted heads Thursday over the Wolf administration’s failure to publicly disclose information about the shutdown of nonessential businesses and the waiver process.
Senators pressed unsuccessfully to get a clear explanation about when the Department of Community and Economic Development will release its list of the nonessential businesses granted waivers to operate after the governor’s order shutting them down.
The handling of the waiver determinations, as well as the state Department of Health's lack of transparency regarding the location of coronavirus cases, dominated a joint hearing of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness and the Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development committees.
State Sen. Michele Brooks said the full Senate could vote next week on legislation intended to address concerns about the administration’s secretive handling of information about exactly where coronavirus cases are being identified. Emergency personnel has complained that the state hasn’t been providing local officials with the addresses of coronavirus patients. As a result, first-responders may be summoned to an address unaware that a coronavirus patient lives there.
In response to the criticism, the Department of Health developed a process to share the patient information, but has been insisting that county officials sign non-disclosure agreements first, said Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.
State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, said that officials in most counties have refused to sign the non-disclosure agreements.
Levine said that so far, officials in 27 of the state’s 67 counties have agreed to the Department of Health’s terms to begin getting the information.
The controversy over the state’s handling of the waiver process has irked lawmakers for weeks as the governor’s shutdown order has forced thousands of businesses to close and prompted 1.5 million workers to file unemployment claims.
An analysis by Stateline, a reporting project of the Pew Charitable Trusts, estimated that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is 25 percent, tied with Michigan for the highest in the country.
Wolf has said his administration will disclose which businesses were granted waivers but he hasn’t said when.
“Why is that list being kept as some kind of state secret?” asked state Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County.
The state’s DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said that staff is reviewing the information they have about businesses that been granted waivers “for quality control” but he refused to say when the documents would be released to the public.
“I can’t give you a timeframe,” Davin said. “We want to make sure that when the list is out there, it’s good quality information.”
He said that the state received more than 42,000 requests for waivers to operate and about half of those requests were either granted or the DCED determined that the business didn’t actually need a waiver.
“Through that process, we gave certainty to over 22,000 businesses,” he said.
Davin said that the decisions about whether waivers would be granted were made a team of 40-45 economic development professionals at the department.
“It’s been objective as it could be,” he said.
Lawmakers said that to the public, some of the determinations have been hard to understand.
“It seems so subjective. I know everyone is doing the best they can, but when you have a business next-door that gets a waiver and you don’t it causes a lot of mistrust and a lack of confidence,” said state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
Davin said that if there were cases where similar businesses had different outcomes in their waiver requests it may have been because the business one provided different information in the waiver request.
Information for first-responders
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Director Randy Padfield said that the move to share addresses of coronavirus patients with local officials forced them to balance the privacy concerns of patients against the interests of those first-responders.
He said Pennsylvania officials have been cautious because in other cases, details about the residences of coronavirus patients were leaked to the public or showed up on social media.
“This has been a hot-button subject,” Padfield said. “There are challenges. Number one is the information needs to be safeguarded.”
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Mercer County, said that the state could provide local officials with the addresses of coronavirus patients without requiring them the fill out non-disclosure agreements.
“Make no mistake, all of our first-responders understand the need for confidentiality,” she said. “We have an obligation to protect them.”
Brooks is chairwoman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. That committee on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 1110, which would require the state to provide information about infectious disease cases to county emergency management officials within 24 hours of the time the state confirms that the individual has the disease.
Brooks said the measure could get a vote before the full Senate next week.