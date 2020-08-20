LEWIS TOWNSHIP — One project in Northumberland County was approved for $750,000 through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), according to the governor's office.
Lewis Township Lewis/Delaware Townships’ Regionalization Project was among 47 approved projects, including stormwater and sewer line upgrades, wastewater treatment plant upgrades, street stormwater improvements, sanitary sewer line replacements and more, across 22 counties throughout the commonwealth. Gov. Tom Wolf announced more than $8 million in funding to support H2O PA Flood Control, High Hazard Dams, and Water, Sanitary Sewer, and Stormwater projects through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).
The H2O PA program provides for single-year and multi-year grants for the construction of drinking water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer projects; the construction or renovation of flood control projects; and the repair or rehabilitation of high-hazard unsafe dams.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER