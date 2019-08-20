SUNBURY — The state Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to deny Scott Schaeffer's request for DNA testing which the Sunbury man said would prove his innocence in the 1986 homicide of Rickey Wolfe.
Deputy Attorney General Christopher Schmidt asked Dauphin County Senior Judge Lawrence Clark to deny Schaeffer's request to test 20 pieces of evidence collected, but not tested, at the murder scene at a Montandon boat launch in 1986. Schaeffer, 53, of Sunbury, pleaded no contest to third-degree murder after he was awarded a second trial.
According to Schmidt, there is no need for an exoneration. "There is no legal finding of guilt to which Schaeffer can be exonerated," Schmidt wrote in a court filing Tuesday
It is now up to Clark to decide to accept or deny the request.
Double jeopardy
Schaeffer served 17 years in prison for murder after being convicted by a jury in 1991, but new evidence in 2004 showed he was not at the boat launch at the time of the murder. Schaeffer and co-defendant Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, were granted new trials.
Instead of going to trial, Schaeffer said he chose to plead no contest after he had already served 17 years in prison.
Two other defendants in the case, Mark Byers and Thomas Yoder, were found not guilty of the Wolfe murder during the initial trial. A third defendant, Robert Hummel, of Sunbury, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and served nearly 20 years in prison before being released.
Hummel recanted his testimony against Schaeffer and Hendricks and admitted to lying at the time of their trials because he was afraid of the two men and was scared to go to prison.
"To the extent this court can even consider that DNA testing might reveal new evidence that could further an investigation in the murder of (Rickey) Wolfe, it is important to note that the commonwealth understands that Hummel already pleaded guilty to third-degree murder," Schmidt wrote in his brief to Clark.
"Hendricks pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Byers and Yoder were found not guilty. Double jeopardy prevents charging Byers and Yoder again. Hummel's and Hendricks' cases are separate from Schaeffer's."
No contest, no guilt
Schaeffer, through his attorney Joel Wiest, claims a second group of drug dealers in 1986 in Northumberland County may have been involved in the Wolfe homicide. Wiest filed a motion to test DNA that would allow authorities to identify those who may have been involved.
According to Wiest's filing, the state parole board wanted Schaeffer to admit to the killings and Schaeffer refused, causing him to remain in prison for an additional two years.
Schmidt said the commonwealth admits Schaeffer has proclaimed his innocence but wants the request denied because legally there was never a guilty conviction, according to the law.
"A defendant can enter a lawful no contest plea and simultaneously maintain his innocence," Schmidt wrote. "Here, the court should deny Schaeffer's amended petition for DNA testing because there is not a legal finding of guilt to which he can be exonerated as actually innocent as required."
Schaeffer, Wolfe and the family of Barbara Miller
Schaeffer said he has full faith in Clark.
"I have waited a very long time and I plead with the court to grant this testing and let me prove to my friends, family and grandchildren I had no part in this," Schaeffer said. He also said he hopes it will reveal who may have had a part in the murder.
Wolfe's son, Tim Wolfe, of Mifflinburg, who said he supports Schaeffer, said he hopes Clark grants the order so the Wolfe family can get closure.
"It's about justice for my family and for Scott's (Schaeffer) family," Wolfe said. "To grant this order would be doing the right thing for my family. I think a lot of people want to see this order and I hope the judge will consider that."
Lynn Miller, relative of Barbara Miller, the 30-year-old Sunbury woman who went missing in 1989, said the Miller family supports Schaeffer. She said they believe Barbara Miller attempted to clear Schaeffer from the crime by speaking with police.
Barbara Miller, who was declared dead by a judge in 2002, went missing days after she spoke to police about the Wolfe murder, Lynn Miller said.
"I hope the judge listens to the families of all of us," Lynn Miller said Tuesday. "We all want peace and we just want to get this over with. Our family, the Wolfe family and the Schaeffer family all just want peace."
Attorneys: "No comment"
Wiest declined to comment. In his filing he said multiple suspects were mentioned in the murder.
Wiest lists Roy Herrold, the former son-in-law of convicted murderer Anthony "Rocco" Franklin, as one of the possible suspects named by troopers during their investigation into the Wolfe case. Franklin, who was convicted last year in the shooting death of his former son-in-law, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in 2012, was interviewed by authorities while he was in prison. He said Herrold, who died nearly 10 years ago, told him that Herrold was the one who killed Wolfe and that authorities were blaming two other people.
Franklin signed a statement for authorities and said in an interview that Herrold was a "punk" and a "bragger."
The filing also states troopers had other suspects in the Wolfe homicide and that testing DNA is imperative.
"As multiple suspects exist relative to the murder of Rickey Wolfe other than the defendant (Schaeffer) it is absolutely probable that the discovery of DNA other than the defendant's relative to any of the aforementioned evidence would be exculpatory in the defendant's case, thereby proving the defendant's innocence," Wiest wrote in his filing to Clark.
The state Attorney General's Office does not comment on ongoing investigations or court proceedings.