HARRISBURG — State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday threw his support behind a proposal to ban police use of chokeholds.
“Chokeholds are too dangerous to use as a restraint,” he said. “Chokeholds can kill.”
Shapiro noted that he’d backed legislation moving in the state House that would create a statewide database of police conduct that departments would check before hiring officers.
That legislation “Is a down payment on the kinds of reforms we have to make,” Shapiro said.
The full state House could vote on that bill next week.
Two Senate committees devoted two days — Wednesday and Thursday — to hearings exploring potential police reforms. Committee chairs said they hope those hearings lead to legislation later this summer.
Shapiro appeared before the Senate committees on Wednesday. On Thursday, he joined state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, to announce his support for Street’s proposed legislation to ban the use of chokeholds by police.
Shapiro said that in judging which potential reforms have merit, he uses two standards:
— Is the community asking for it?
— And does it solve a problem?
Banning chokeholds would meet both standards, he said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a chokehold ban last week, CNHI's Albany bureau reported.
President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday banning the use of chokeholds by police, except when an officer believes his or her life is in jeopardy, and which also encourages police departments to improve training on use of force, according to The Associated Press.
Shapiro said that the use of chokeholds is not included in training for agents in the Attorney General’s office and agents in his office don’t use chokeholds. He added that most police departments don’t include the use of chokeholds as an approved method of restraining people.
“While chokeholds have been banned by many departments, this has not stopped their use,” Street said in announcing his legislation.
State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, said that the Senate hearings were intended to explore the issue of potential police reforms from as many angles as possible.
“We are casting a wide net to bring in testimony that will be expert and often emotional. These hearings need to be inclusive, balanced, and constructive, said Baker, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of the two committees holding the hearings.
Body cameras
Thursday, she questioned state police and municipal police officials about the limited use of body-worn cameras by police in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania State Police conducted a pilot program to test the use of body cams in 2018, but currently, no state police troopers wear body cameras, said Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman.
Lt. Col. Christopher Paris, Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility for the state police, said that the cost of acquiring and operating body cameras has been the hang-up.
Paris said that troopers have cameras mounted in their patrol vehicles and they “rely on them to show that they are doing the right things.”
He estimated that it would cost $50 million to provide body cameras to all state police troopers.
Despite that cost, he said it’s inevitable that body-worn cameras will eventually be adopted by police across the state.
“It will be as ubiquitous as red and blue lights,” he said.