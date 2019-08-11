COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority has received $198,000 in investment funds deriving from the state’s DCNR ATV and Snowmobile grant program.
The new investments are intended to expand trails and support new all-terrain and snowmobile riding opportunities in Pennsylvania.
“The infusion of this funding will help improve riding opportunities for ATV and snowmobile enthusiasts across Pennsylvania,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “ATV and snowmobile trails help attract visitors to the commonwealth and have a positive economic impact on nearby communities.”
The Grant program was established to buy land; develop plans and surveys; construct and maintain ATV trails; buy equipment; and conduct educational programs relating to motorized vehicle use.