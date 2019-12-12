HARRISBURG — A farm in Northumberland County was preserved by the Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board on Thursday.
The John R. and Jean Sensenig Farm, a 154-acre crop and livestock operation, was one of 2,763 additional acres on 30 farms in 16 counties safeguarded through the state’s nation-leading farmland preservation program. The state board, in partnership with county boards, ended the year by preserving 210 farms (17,817 acres)– the highest number of farms in a decade.
The 30 farms preserved on Thursday are in Adams, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Dauphin, Erie, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Washington, Westmoreland, and York counties. Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,637 farms totaling 577,404 acres in 59 counties for agricultural production.
The farms preserved include crop, equine, fruit, vegetable, vineyard, timber, dairy, horticulture, nursery and livestock operations.