Pennsylvania collected $2.7 billion in General Fund revenue in October, which was $119.7 million, or 4.7 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported on Friday. Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $10.4 billion, which is $164.2 million, or 1.6 percent, above estimate.
The state also took in $1.2 billion in personal income tax, $27.4 million more than estimated. Corporation tax revenue for October, $145.2 million also exceeded estimate by $16.4 million, Hassell said.
The General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $157.3 million for the month, $12.6 million above estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $586.8 million, which is $6.9 million, or 1.2 percent, above estimate.
Besides the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $212.6 million for the month, $5 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund — which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues — total $900.5 million, which is $15.7 million, or 1.7 percent, below estimate.