HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania is canceling its spring standardized tests for students after closing schools to keep kids at home to slow the spread of coronavirus, the state Department of Education announced Thursday.
The state must apply for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education in order to cancel the tests. The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will consider granting one-year waivers to allow states to cancel the tests
Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said that Pennsylvania will seek such a waiver but added that the state expects the waiver to be granted.
“To be clear, all assessments are cancelled for this year,” he said. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.”
The move will cancel both the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests – given to every Pennsylvania student in grades 3-8 for English Language Arts and Math, and to students in grades 4-8 in science – as well as the Keystone Exams, which are given to high school students.
The PSSA testing was scheduled to begin April 20.
Keystone testing was scheduled to begin May 11.
Rivera said the department is monitoring emerging federal guidance, working with other states to advocate for flexibility, and will pursue appropriate waivers to the fullest extent allowable as soon as the U.S. Department of Education guidance is clarified.
The state’s move was welcomed by both the state’s largest teacher union and the group representing school boards.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s decision to cancel statewide assessments is the smart and responsible thing to do in these extraordinary times,” said Chris Lilienthal, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association. “All week, we’ve seen stories in the news and on social media about educators and support staff helping students continue learning, feeding kids, and reaching out to people in their communities to offer a helping hand, a kind word, or educational resources. This is where our focus is now and will be in the weeks ahead.”
The Pennsylvania School Board Association supports the move, as well, a spokeswoman said.
"With this afternoon’s announcement from the PA Department of Education (PDE) that there would be a cancellation of all PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year, this is one challenge addressed out of many," Annette Stevenson, a PSBA spokeswoman. "These are uncertain times, however, working together with other education organizations and the administration, we will continue to create new solutions for new times ahead."