Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — an opportunity to return unused or unwanted prescription drugs to one of the state's 877 take-back box locations.
But this year there is something new: the National Enforcement Agency said it will also allow for vaping cartridges and electronic, or e-cigarettes to be collected.
The service is free and anonymous. Many drop-off locations are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Part of our continued fight to battle the opioid crisis is encouraging Pennsylvanians to drop off unwanted and unused prescription drugs at one of the drop-off locations in the state,” Gov. Tom Wolf said on Friday, in a press release. “Keeping prescription medications out of the hands of those they were not intended for is one more way to save lives and prevent people from suffering from substance use disorder.”
Since the inception of Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program in 2014, Pennsylvania has collected and destroyed 626,853 pounds of unwanted or unused medications.
“The prescription drug take-back program is a critical, preventive way to proactively keep our communities and loved ones safe,” said Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith. “By visiting a DEA sponsored location [today] or anytime during the year throughout the commonwealth, we are safely removing medication and now e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges from the hands and mouths of unintended individuals.”
“Prescription drug misuse and abuse plays a large role in the opioid crisis," added Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine. "But you can help change that. In Pennsylvania, there are thousands of locations where unused prescription drugs can be dropped off each and every day, with no questions asked.”
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.
According to a 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.