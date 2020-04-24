Three new confirmed COVID-19 cases pushed the Valley's four-county total to nearly 200 on Friday as the state saw its largest increase since April 18 with 1,599 new cases.
Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 71 deaths directly related to the novel coronavirus, raising the state total to 1,492 deaths.
There have been 193 cases in the Valley as of Friday morning with two new cases confirmed in Northumberland County and one more in Union. The state has not released data on how many patients have recovered.
There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative statewide.
Montour County remained steady for the fourth day in a row. Northumberland County has 84 confirmed cases, followed by Montour (47) and Snyder and Union counties (31 each).
Based on 2019 Census data and cases the state has confirmed over the last two weeks, Snyder and Union counties remain below the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents threshold set as one the metrics for potentially opening the state in phases.
More liquor stores to open
Most stores will offer curbside service Monday through Saturday — taking a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. those days.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to one order of no more than six bottles.
Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores have processed about 25,000 curbside orders since that program began on Monday, for sales totaling about $2.3 million, the agency said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Thursday that its online order system also continues to expand its reach, from about 4,000 orders a day last week to more than 33,000 daily since Saturday, with five-day sales of more than $3 million.
The online ordering system has been able to meet just a fraction of the public demand in Pennsylvania, where the stores retail nearly all hard liquor and much of the wine. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, the liquor stores handled about 180,000 transactions a day.
Planting season
With outdoor planting season here for parts of Pennsylvania, Republican state lawmakers are beginning to press legislation to force Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to allow garden centers to open even while the state is shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Some garden centers remain shuttered under Wolf's statewide March 19 order for “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close. But gardeners are beginning planting outdoors for the summer growing season, and relaxing that order could be weeks away for much of Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, plants, seedlings and other garden supplies are being sold by big-box stores or competitors that may sell hardware, farm supplies, building materials or other qualifying goods that allow them to stay open.
On Friday, four Republican state senators said they will introduce legislation to force Wolf's administration to issue waivers from the orders so that garden centers can reopen while adhering to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to protect employees and customers.
"With the seasons quickly changing, we can no longer afford to wait to have these important businesses approved for waivers to open,” Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, said in a statement. “The summer and fall harvests may be weeks and months away, but the seeds needed to grow into what will eventually become hundreds of millions of pounds of produce for our communities need to be planted soon.”