WEST CHESTER — A trial for a state constable from Shamokin facing charges of ethics violations and bribery is scheduled for next week.
Michael Robel, 59, of Shamokin, is scheduled for trial in front of Chester County Judge Jeffrey R. Sommer at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 8 at 201 W. Market St., West Chester.
Robel was charged last year by Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan with three felonies: two counts of an ethics violation and one count of bribery; and one misdemeanor ethics violation. Assistant District Attorney Alexander Edward Gosfield is listed as the prosecuting attorney and attorney Giuseppe G. C. Rosselli, of Pittsburgh, is listed as the private defense attorney.
Robel, who is free on $25,000 unsecured bail, was a successful write-in candidate for the constable position in Zerbe Township in 2015. His term expires in 2021, according to Northumberland County Election records.
Prosecutors say they found Robel had been hired to do private security work for Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East Project in Chester County and used his position as an elected law enforcement official to hire himself out for personal profit. He also did not report his income on a statement of financial interest in 2018.
Hogan also charged Constable Kareem Johnson, 48, of Coatesville, with the same offenses, plus a misdemeanor count of official oppression. His trial is also scheduled for Wednesday.