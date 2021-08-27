Gov. Tom Wolf believes the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) should remain subject to the Right to Know Law (RTKL) and said he wants to expand the law to include more public figures.
“Gov. Wolf is supportive of expanding the RTKL to include entities and public/elected positions that are funded by taxpayer dollars,” press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said.
A hearing is set for Sept. 22 in Harrisburg at the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, between the PIAA, The Office of Open Records (OOR) and the state Attorney General’s Office over whether the PIAA is subject to the RTKL.
In July, Attorney General Josh Shapiro objected to the PIAA's attempt to skirt the RTKL by asking the Commonwealth Court to disqualify the group from having to disclose information to the public.
In December, the PIAA filed a suit in Commonwealth Court against the OOR and the state claiming it is not a public entity, making it exempt from RTKL requests to disclose records.
Shapiro submitted a brief to the courts on July 1 explaining that the PIAA is subject to the law.
“The only possible answer to that question is yes,” Shapiro wrote. ”Because the statute explicitly says so.”
A spokesperson for the office of the attorney general said in an email to The Daily Item, “To clarify, our position isn’t that PIAA should be subject to the RTKL, but rather that it is subject to the RTKL. Whether or not it should be is a decision for the Legislature, not the courts.”
PIAA claims they received “frivolous” requests, including one from a Bucks County man who was awarded thousands of documents after the OOR ruled in his favor in January. Simon Campbell filed for all PIAA financial records and legal communications from 2012 until the end of 2020 in November.
The PIAA said some of the requested documents did not exist and challenged its inclusion in the RTKL.
Campbell’s request fell on the heels of The Daily Item’s nearly three-year-long quest to receive financial documents from District 4. The Daily Item won an appeal for records but was only provided a few receipts for meals. PIAA claimed it got rid of other receipts from district meetings and had no receipts for meetings held at a private home in Mifflinburg and at a Sullivan County Country Club, where food and beverages were purchased. The Daily Item continues to seek financial records. The newspaper met with various state representatives and senators in Harrisburg who all said they would be holding a PIAA Oversight Committee Hearing meeting on the matter. No hearing has been held to date.
Former Montour County District Attorney Bob Buehner said he has dealt with RTKL requests, the PIAA and the RTKL for years. He questioned why PIAA is challenging the law.
“It’s surprising the PiAA is fighting such a simple request for basic information so vociferously,” he said. "One wonders why they want to hide it from the press and public. My sense is that the information, if made public, would be embarrassing to the PIAA and its leaders or worse.”
State Rep. David Rowe, of Mifflinburg, said all organizations that take public money should be held accountable.
“Every entity that receives one cent in taxpayer dollars must be held to a uniform standard of transparency,” Rowe said. “Privacy is for citizens. Transparency is for the government.”
Shapiro goes on to say in the filing that it is indisputable that almost all of PIAA’s members are public schools and PIAA conducts public events involving the public schools. Shapiro said that makes it rational for the Legislature to decide that the public has the same right to inspect PIAA’s records as it would for each of its public school members.
Shapiro said that PIAA receives membership fees from public schools and generates revenue via gate receipts to athletic events between public schools so much that it is a state actor.
PIAA argues there is no legitimate state interest in making its records available for public inspection, but Shapiro said the purpose of the RTKL is to prohibit secrets, scrutinize actions of public officials and make public officials accountable for their actions.
The Daily Item was awarded by the OOR the right to inspect District 4 checks and PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi at the time said The Daily Item was harassing the PIAA and that the group was made up of volunteers. According to checks the newspaper viewed, they are paid for their services, including mileage.