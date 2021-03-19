SUNBURY — State Department of Human Services (DHS) officials and Sunbury officials will meet to discuss how to improve policies and procedures moving forward since the now-shuttered Sunshine Corners incident.
State Rep. Lynda Culver said she has been facilitating a meeting between the officials to ensure both the agency and the city are on the same page.
"We are in the process of setting this up and making sure each of the two knows what the other is doing," she said. "We don't want to see anything like this happen again."
The incident happened on Feb. 13 when a resident developed COVID-19 which lead to the state agency to visit the facility and discover the violations.
The DHS admitted it did not follow up on an inspection when they did not receive a plan outlining further action required following an inspection into the Sunshine Corners in September 2020, according to a spokesperson.
The error was discovered when the department reviewed all documents and inspections concerning Sunshine Corners, a licensed assisting living facility located on Market Street, DHS spokesperson Ali Fogarty said.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city is looking forward to a conversation with DHS.
"We welcome it so that we can fix any issues moving forward," he said.
Culver said she continues to communicate with Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller about the situation.