SUNBURY — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections extended its suspension of inmate visitation at all state prisons through April 10.
Secretary John Wetzel said temporarily halting visits “has been a good protocol” to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said.
The visitation suspension plus enhanced employee screenings began March 13. Corrections officials switched to video visitation and allowed free phone calls and emails to let inmates connect with family and friends.
Wetzel credited corrections employees with working long hours, “just like the first responders out in the community.”