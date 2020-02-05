The Northumberland County Jail that opened in Coal Township in late 2018 was in full compliance for 2019, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as the prison board chairman, shared a letter of compliance with other board members at Wednesday's public meeting. The groundbreaking ceremony was held in May 2018 and inmates were moved into the new facility, located at the former Northwestern Academy, on Oct. 16 and 17, 2018. Last year was the prison's first full year of operation.
"There are no deficiencies or citations to report," said Saylor of the inspection report dated Jan. 7.
Before the original county prison on North Second Street in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a fire in January 2015, the 144-year-old structure was the subject of many lawsuits on its conditions.
Saylor noted the inspection reports used to be at least five pages long detailing problems at the old prison. He congratulated Warden Bruce Kovach for only have a one-page report detailing the successes of the new prison.
Kovach said he had to give credit to his staff, especially Lt. Sarah Johnson and Lt. Josh Ressler, for heading up the inspections. They provided all the correct paperwork and reports to the inspectors.
"They did an outstanding job," said Kovach.