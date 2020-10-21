MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s latest survey of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center completed Sept. 8 found no deficiencies, according to a report uploaded this week to the state’s survey website.
The survey focused on COVID-19 emergency preparedness and concluded the facility was in compliance. It also references a complaint survey focused on COVID-19 infection control conducted Sept. 9 which also found Milton Nursing to be in compliance.
Surveys aren't published until at least 41 days following complete per Health Department policy.
Milton Nursing experienced a mass spread of COVID-19 that the state identified as an outbreak beginning Aug. 3 but with some symptomatic staff working there as early as July 25, according to past facility survey information.
The Department of Health reported 106 resident cases with 35 deaths and 56 cases among staff.
The outbreak has since passed and according to a state facility data update Tuesday, there were 64 residents at the home. The facility has a 138-bed capacity.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO