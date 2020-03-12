COAL TOWNSHIP — The medical marijuana company opening a grower/processor facility in Coal Township is scheduled to be inspected by the state Department of Health on March 25.
During a tour of the facility-in-progress on Wednesday, Parea BioSciences Chief Operating Officer Edward Stum said the approximately $7 million construction project for the first phase is behind schedule due to the wet winter, but he anticipates that they will be finished with the minimum requirements and the state will grant them an operational certification. The first seeds will be planted within days of state approval and the incoming 10,000-square-feet of greenhouses will be operational by June.
“If we’re operational by the 25th, we’ll have seeds within this building by the following Monday,” said Stum about 320-square-foot boxes called Cannabox. “You can put thousands of seeds in containers that size. That will be all our grow space until the greenhouses come in.”
Parea, through its holding company of MNK 03 Holdings, purchased 10 acres of land from Northumberland County near the new prison in Coal Township for $1.5 million in December. Majority Commissioners Sam Schiccatano and Rick Shoch originally approved the option in May 2018 and the medical marijuana grower/processor was approved for a license in July 2018. Minority Commissioner Kymberley Best opposed it.
The construction crews were working on Wednesday in order to meet the minimum requirements to be considered operational by the state. Township officials will be on-site next week to inspect and grant a certificate of occupancy, which is needed for the state inspection on March 25, said Stum.
When the first stage of phase one is complete, the facility will have security measures with video surveillance, a vault to store products securely, shipping and receiving in place, grow space, and personnel showers, locker rooms and entrance areas. The rest of phase one will include finishing the laboratory space and greenhouse construction.
The plants will start with germination and vegetation in the Cannabox containers and then be moved to the greenhouses, said Stum.
The facility will start with 18 employees, move to 40 by the end of the first phase and have a maximum of 100 employees by the end of the third and final phase with nearly 100,000 square feet of greenhouses, said Stum.
The security will include barbed-wire fencing, video surveillance with no blind spots and intense protocol and searches of every employee coming and leaving the building, he said.
The facility will not be open to the public unless they are employed or a visitor with a reason to be on-site, Stum said.
Shamokin city officials in October approved a lease agreement with Parea to use its former tax office for an administrative corporate office. The five-year agreement allows for Parea to rent the city-owned building at 51 E. Lincoln St. for office space at $1,000 a month. City officials moved the tax office next door to 47 E. Lincoln St. in January 2019 in anticipation of the agreement.
Schiccatano wished Parea luck.
“I hope everything goes well for them,” he said. “We’re looking forward to them opening and hiring local people to fill the positions. That area needs economic development. We look forward to working with them.”
The county’s vision of a rehabilitation complex is coming true, said Schiccatano, referring to the new jail, drug rehabilitation center Gaudenzia Inc. and youth behavioral health rehabilitation Diversified Treatment Alternative Centers, LLC (DTAC).