HARRISBURG — The state aims to have alternate care sites, in locations including vacant hospitals, operational by April 10, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield said Thursday.
The goal is to be ready for an expected surge in patients from the coronavirus outbreak, said Padfield, who added finding staffing for those sites would likely be an issue.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has inspected 24 sites in Pennsylvania, including the former Sunbury Community Hospital, as possible alternate care locations to support nearby hospitals if they are overwhelmed with patients, said Sarah Lazo, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.
Padfield said the state is looking for facilities that can house patients with less serious medical conditions to free up space in existing hospitals to deal with patients with coronavirus.
The alternate care sites would provide “a place where we can put sub-acute patients, to decompress the hospital system,” he said.
Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers toured the Sunbury facility this week.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said she was made aware Thursday that Sunbury's hospital was on a shortlist of venues being considered.
"It is a great use of the facility and, if it is needed, we hope it is used," she said. "I think the right people to make plans for the worst-case scenario are looking at options and that’s a great option."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he was also made aware the hospital was being discussed as a potential alternative care site.
"They have no obligation to tell us anything they are doing," he said. "I would hope we would be told and the building is a good site for what may be needed. All we were told is they are reviewing the property."
The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC announced in December plans to close the hospital at 350 N. 11th St. on March 31.
UPMC Susquehanna spokesman Tyler Wagner said individuals spotted at the site on Tuesday were local and regional real estate agents "touring the facility as part of our ongoing effort to find a new owner for the property.”
Neither PEMA officials nor the Army Corps of Engineers would immediately confirm which sites would be used or how many will be needed.
“As those assessments are ongoing and no plans or agreements have been finalized, we do not have information to share about those sites at this time,” said Ruth Miller, a PEMA spokeswoman.
Padfield said that with the surge of coronavirus patients expected to peak later this month, state officials are looking to move quickly.
The state has set April 10 to have the alternate care sites “up and operational,” he said.
“The biggest challenge with a lot of these sites is manpower,” he said. Hospitals are struggling to meet the staffing needs in their main hospitals and don’t have extra staff to move into the alternate care sites, he said.
“That’s one of the complex issues we are working around,” Padfield said.
A widely-cited University of Washington coronavirus outbreak modeling suggests that the pandemic will hit its peak in the U.S. on April 16 when it will kill 2,644 Americans, and peak in Pennsylvania three days later on April 19, when 79 lives will be lost to the virus in this state. In all, the outbreak is projected to claim 2,023 lives in Pennsylvania by August and almost 94,000 lives across the country.
Those estimates take into account social distancing restrictions put in place, including Gov. Tom Wolf’s move to issue a statewide stay-at-home order on Tuesday, along with earlier moves to close schools and non-essential businesses, according to the University of Washington’s projection website.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said state public health officials have been monitoring the modeling projections from the University of Washington, along with similar forecasts from the University of Pittsburgh and University of Pennsylvania.
The Army Corps of Engineers set up a hospital in the Javits Center in New York to help officials there deal with the coronavirus outbreak, and similar sites have been announced by the Corps of Engineers elsewhere in New York, as well as in Chicago and Detroit.
In addition to those, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided funding for two field hospitals in Philadelphia, Levine said.
While those types of efforts are underway, Levine said that public health officials are still focusing on getting the public to practice social distancing to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“The most important thing to remember is we have to try to prevent the surge from overwhelming the health system,” Levine said.