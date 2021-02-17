LEWISBURG — The Pennsylvania Association of State Floodplain Managers board chose Teri Provost, director of SEDA-Council of Governments Flood Resiliency program, to serve as its vice-chair.
Provost’s board appointment is from January to December this year. Having worked for SEDA-COG for more than 14 years collectively, Provost said she aims to bring the agency’s regional approach and her experience to the board.
The association is a statewide organization of floodplain managers, engineers, planners, local, state and federal officials, and water resource professionals. Provost has been a member of the association since 2018.
SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency program was established in 2019 in response to the increasingly severe impacts of flooding. The program’s goal is to help break the flood damage cycle and stop its drain on people and communities. SEDA-COG offers services related to flood resiliency and mitigation assistance both within and outside of its 11-county region.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO