Pennsylvania had its 10th consecutive day with at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as the state Department of Health announced another 1,598 cases on Thursday, including 28 new cases in the Valley.
There are also 50 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday than a day before, according to a statewide database.
The majority of the new cases in the Valley are in Union County, where state officials announced another 18 cases. There were also six new cases in Northumberland County, three in Montour and one in Snyder County. State health officials also announced two more deaths in Northumberland County, the 28th and 29th deaths in the county this month.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 117 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 135 cases.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health announced it would be opening an outdoor COVID-19 testing center in at Polar Tech in Elysburg. The testing site will be open through Tuesday.
Statewide, there were another 21 deaths due to the complications from the novel coronavirus. Since the state began tracking cases in March, there have been 177,520 cases and 8,432 deaths.
Of the Valley’s new cases, two are tied to long-term care sites, a resident case in both Montour and Union counties. Of the Valley's 2,627 cases, 722 are tied to long-term care facilities: 521 in Northumberland County (393 residents, 128 staffers), 97 in Snyder County (81 residents, 16 staffers), 76 in Montour County (59 residents, 17 staffers) and 28 in Union County (19 residents, 9 staffers).
Since March, there have been 1,302 cases in Northumberland County, 637 in Union, 434 in Snyder and 254 in Montour. Of those totals, 722 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region. There have been 116 deaths in the Valley due to complications with the novel coronavirus, including 91 tied to long-term care facilities. Ninty-two of the overall deaths are in Northumberland County, 12 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 91 active cases at the facilities. There are 10 active cases — two residents and eight staff members — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township. The National Guard ended its mission at Mountain View last week.
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County reported 70 active resident cases of COVID-19 and 11 active employee cases on Thursday. The National Guard ended its mission at Grandview on Monday.
The 16 soldiers and airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard left as scheduled on Monday after arriving the first weekend in October to help, according to Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications increased by 50 on Thursday to 799. There also are 94 residents on ventilators. Locally, there are still 44 residents hospitalized, including 28 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 10 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators. That data remains unchanged from Tuesday.
There are now active cases at federal prison locations in Union County. There are 39 active cases at two sites in Allenwood (23 inmates and 12 staffers), down from 82 on Tuesday. There are also four active inmate cases at nearby USP-Lewisburg.
According to the state Department of Human Services, there are five active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center.