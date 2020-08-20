The Department of Health declined Thursday to describe “deficiencies” discovered at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation one day after the state installed a temporary manager at the nursing center and deployed the Pennsylvania National Guard there to aid operations.
The Northumberland County nursing home is beset by an outbreak of COVID-19. A corporate representative for the facility said the outbreak caused the deaths of at least 16 residents and, according to the state, 73 residents and 36 staffers tested positive for the disease brought on by the novel coronavirus.
It’s unclear when inspection information would be available. The state cited “deficiencies” in taking temporary operational control of the facility, installing a manager who answers to the state and not the owner, Bedrock Care of New York.
The state mandates information from facility surveys isn’t made public until 41 days after it’s completed and it’s not clear when or if the Milton Nursing & Rehab survey ended.
“The 41-day delay is a process that must play out in all cases. It involves the time to file a plan of correction and to potentially file an appeal,” Health Department Press Secretary Nate Wardle said.
The Daily Item requested an interview with Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine specifically concerning the situation at Milton Nursing & Rehab. The department wouldn’t commit to approving the request.
The COVID-19 outbreak caused staffing shortages, with Geisinger, General Healthcare Resources and the National Guard all providing varied labor resources to aid in the care of patients, facility upkeep and infection control. The National Guard is expected to remain on-site around the clock through at least Monday. Geisinger has aided the facility since Aug. 4 and the state’s employment contractor has sent employees to the facility since Aug. 8.
Wardle said contact tracing is underway at Milton Nursing & Rehab, though with access restricted to employees and few other exceptions, the state assumes the virus was brought into the nursing care center by an asymptomatic employee.
“These individuals are often asymptomatic but still very contagious and can expose others to the virus,” Wardle said.
Nearly one month elapsed between the time mandated universal testing of staff and residents of employees was finished on July 9 and the date of Aug 3, which the state pinpoints as the start of the outbreak.
The Department of Health mandated at the outset of the pandemic in March that nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities accept “stable patients who have had the COVID-19 virus.” It was one measure meant to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by virus cases.
The state maintains multiple databases related to the ongoing pandemic and the figures can appear contradictory from one dataset to the next. For example, the state’s county dashboard for Northumberland County reported 22 deaths Thursday while a daily tracker for combined data at long-term care facilities in the county lists 27 deaths. Meanwhile, a facility-specific database that’s updated once weekly attributes 13 deaths to Milton Nursing & Rehab and not deaths at four other such facilities in Northumberland County.
The state’s daily COVID-19 tracker shows deaths largely occur in nursing homes and similar settings. Of the 7,538 deaths statewide reported by the Department of Health so far, 5,107 occurred in long-term care facilities — nearly 68 percent. The same datasets show 1 in 5 positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania are found in these facilities.