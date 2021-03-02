State Department of Human Services (DHS) officials did not follow up on an investigation into the now-shuttered Sunshine Corners due to an internal error, a state official confirmed today.
According to DHS spokesperson Ali Fogarty, the error was discovered when the department reviewed all documents and inspections concerning Sunshine Corners, a licensed assisting living facility, located on Market Street.
"It was identified that licensing staff was on-site in September 2020 investigating two complaints related to the temperature of the building and residents’ meals," Fogarty said. "Due to internal error, this complaint investigation was never finalized and a plan of correction was never received or followed up on."
Fogarty also said because a team on-site was investigating a complaint and not completing a full annual investigation, "a full review of the facility was not completed.
"Because staff likely did not go into every room of the facility while on-site in September, if some of the violations observed in February were in place in September, staff may not have observed them during that visit," she said.
Fogarty said Sunshine Corners owners John and Beth Campbell have notified the state agency they will not reopen the facility.
Sunbury code officials and the DHS closed the facility on Feb. 13 after a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. When officials entered the property they removed the remaining 20 people and the DHS found alternate places for each resident. All residents are now in facilities across the state and each individual can remain in the new facility where they were placed, or family can move them, officials said.
Three days later, Northeast Inspection Consultants (NEIC), of Childs, a state-licensed inspection agency for commercial properties, entered the property and found 40 code violations, out of a possible 57 categories, according to the inspection report.
Fogarty said the department feels strongly that all Pennsylvanians — be they in a licensed residential facility or a private residence — should live safely and comfortably.
"Serious flooding and physical plant issues like what was experienced at Sunbury Sunshine Corners can raise safety concerns, and beyond that, do not meet the quality of living that we aspire to for the people we serve and the facilities we oversee," Fogarty said.
Fogarty said the Department of Human Services shares oversight of the facilities with local code enforcement officials.
"All licensed residential facilities are subject to regulations that cover physical plant requirements that speak to safety, accessibility, and layout of residential settings," she said. "However, all facilities are required to have a certificate of occupancy on file, which is issued and certified by local code enforcement officials.
"While some of the things we look for and can cite for in inspections may overlap with what code enforcement can cite for, Department of Human Services inspectors would likely cite if aspects were in serious disrepair or if they were missing altogether, whereas code enforcement would have a different scale on which they assess these issues."
Fogarty said licensing staff is working as quickly as possible to finish the backlog of inspections from the last year.
"But as COVID-19 remains a threat, we must do so in a way that does not endanger residents and staff of these facilities or risk creating an outbreak," Fogarty said.
Fogarty said the NEIC report was also reviewed in the Sunshine Corners case.
"This was completed after residents were already removed from the facility," Fogarty said. "The owners of Sunbury Sunshine Corners have already indicated their intention to close, and if they planned to stay open, we would be able to inspect again and cite if violations continued to be identified."
The Campbells have declined comment since Feb. 13.
Code changes
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis, who is in charge of the code department, said the building has had a certificate of occupancy from Sunbury since it opened in the mid-2000s.
Reis said until recently, the only time a certificate of occupancy was issued was when a building opened or was remodeled. That ordinance changed in 2020, he said.
"We appreciate the state looking further into the matter to ensure the safety of the residents of this facility along with examining their processes and procedures to maintain safety within all facilities such as this," Reis said. "In 2020, we adopted our new commercial property ordinance which now gives us the ability to do inspections for certification of occupancy on a recurring basis rather than just at inception of the business as was previously the case under our old ordinance.
"Previously we only did certificate of occupancy inspections when businesses were starting up or when the use of a building was being changed. This would have prevented us from going back to do inspections at this property until the complaints came about and we were able to access the property."
Reis said now the city will be aggressive at entering commercial properties.
"Now we have the ability to keep an eye on commercial properties within the city, in cooperation with state agencies, keep things like this from happening down the road," Reis said. "We look forward to fully rolling out our inspection process for commercial properties throughout this year."
City reaches out to DA
The state released the information this afternoon, days after Sunbury officials asked Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz to review the situation.
When contacted Monday, Matulewicz said he does not confirm or deny investigations.
State Rep. Lynda Culver said she spoke to Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller on Monday about the situation.
"We had questions and concerns as to how this happened,” Culver said today. "I explained the city’s concern about going forward to make sure there are no other buildings with issues that are not being observed or enforced and wanted to open up communication between the city and state.”
Culver said she didn’t want to hear anyone passing blame.
"I said you can point fingers, but with a situation like this it is no clear path as to who did what,” she said. “We requested a meeting with the department and city and the department agreed.”
Culver said moving forward she wants to continue to get answers and is in agreement with the district attorney reviewing the situation.
“All the residents are placed and I expressed the residents of the facility became the residents of Sunbury and many people treated them as friends and bought them coffees and hotdogs," she said. "There is trauma to them and our goal is to make sure nothing like this happens again.
"I think in any situation you have to make sure nothing was criminal and the only way is to go to the district attorney or attorney general. None of the rest of us can do that. You have to go down every avenue to make sure as to learn a lesson and not repeat. I will still be bringing our resident concerns to them and seeking answers,” she said.
Reports and complaints
According to the NEIC Sunshine Corners report, inspectors discovered loose wires, an uncovered panel box, lights that were not installed properly, insufficient emergency lighting, paint peeling, toilets and sinks improperly installed, lack of proper covers and screens for drains, combustibles near fuel-burning appliances, extinguishers installed improperly, unclean kitchen hood and duct, overgrown vegetation on the outside of the structure, and several other violations during their Feb. 16 inspection.
DHS issued Sunshine Corners a license last summer after minor issues were corrected at the facility, according to initial reports by the department. Fogarty said the department investigates all complaints regardless of where the complaint originated.
The only complaint on the facility in the city code office in 2020 came in December from a private citizen who told officers they saw a broken pipe inside the facility and the property smelled like waste. Code officers said they informed the facility of the situation but no other documentation from the city was provided on whether the code department followed up on the incident.
Reis said the NEIC report included findings that were way beyond the typical city code complaints.
Previous city code department reports show code officers visited the property in April of 2019 after complaints were made about leaking water and sewage in the basement. Sunbury Municipal Authority determined the water in the basement was from the leak in a ceiling but was not sewage water, according to the report.
In October 2018, city code officers received a complaint and found electrical violations, holes in walls, loose ceiling tiles, water-stained walls, a floor drain in a bathroom broken and in need of being replaced and mold on a window sill in one room. The report states a reinspection in December 2018, showed all the problems were corrected.