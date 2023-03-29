HARRISBURG — Two Valley long-term facilities received a combined $158,500 in federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funding to help sustain quality care as the commonwealth’s population ages and residents’ needs change.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced this week that the Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion in Sunbury received $97,000 and Maria Hall in Danville received $61,500. The state awarded 127 long-term care facilities in 43 counties a portion of Pennyslvania's $14.2 million in federal CDC funding.
“Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities deserve the best care possible,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen in a media release. “We are excited to be able to continue our support of the facilities across the commonwealth that care for our families and friends.
“These funds will help the facilities improve workforce development, staff retention, and infrastructure that supports infection prevention control and emergency preparedness, and more. All of that leads to better care for residents,” Bogen said, noting that Governor Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal includes a $1.9 million investment in regulatory oversight to help ensure long-term care facilities provide safe and stable services for residents.
The grants were awarded through the Long-Term Care Quality Investment Pilot program, which was open to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), personal care homes (PCHs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and intermediate care facilities (ICFs) enrolled in the state’s LTC RISE program’s quality improvement work initiative. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health received separate federal funding for facilities in Philadelphia County.
Grant funding was awarded to applicants using a variety of factors including the Social Vulnerability Index based on zip code level data and the number of Medicaid days or number of residents with Supplemental Security Income.