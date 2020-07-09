Clarifying his latest mask order, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new guidance for summer recreation on Thursday, including updates for youth sports and summer camps.
Wolf said Thursday the updates were created after state officials fielded questions regarding masks, including from parents and those operating summer programs.
“We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives," Wolf said.
The guidance mirrors what the PIAA released last week for high school sports.
For youth sports, coaches, athletes and spectators must wear face coverings unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Athletes are not required to wear face coverings during workouts and games but must wear masks if they are not on the playing field and cannot maintain six feet of social distancing.
For summer youth programs, the state says all staff must wear masks during child care and program operations. If possible, groups should include the same group members each day, and the same staff providers should remain with the same group every day. If possible, programs should limit the mixing of children with staggered playground times.
While swimming, social distancing is key, state officials said. "People should not wear cloth face coverings while engaged in activities that may cause the cloth face covering to become wet, like when swimming at the beach or pool," the state wrote in a release Thursday. "A wet cloth face covering may make it difficult to breathe. For activities like swimming, it is particularly important to maintain physical distance from others when in the water. People must wear face coverings while out of the water and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others who are not a part of their household."
Any child who cannot wear a mask or face shield due to a medical condition, including those with respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or disability and children who would be unable to remove a face covering without assistance are not required to wear face coverings.