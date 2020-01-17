SUNBURY — State and local officials said on Friday they are working to solve the gap left by the pending departure of UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, and Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker spoke briefly at Friday's Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber Government Affairs Committee meeting about the pending closure of the hospital. UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury officials announced Wednesday night that several departments inside the hospital will be closing by Jan. 31, including the emergency room, before the previously announced closure date of March 31.
"No one is going to swoop in and save the hospital," said Ocker. "We have to help them (employees) transition and help them make a plan for them and their families."
Gordner said he and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, have had nearly two dozen meetings and conversations about the closure to deal with the problem.
"There's no stone being left unturned," said Gordner.
Gorder added, "We were anticipating they'd never get to March 31. We didn't necessarily think it would be as soon as it is. With employees going elsewhere, they had to talk to the Department of Health to make sure they had satisfactory coverage, which they are not going to have."
The ramifications extend to other emergency rooms and emergency services, he said.
A town hall meeting at city hall is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Ocker.
Walk-in patients will continue to be accepted until Jan. 31. On Jan. 31, all inpatient services including behavioral health, emergency department and surgical services including inpatient and outpatient will cease operations. Behavioral health will stop accepting admissions on Jan. 17 and all inpatient behavioral health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional behavioral health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, according to hospital officials.
UPMC Sunbury will continue to offer outpatient services, including laboratory, imaging, occupational health and physician outpatient offices until March 31, according to hospital officials.