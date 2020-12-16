SUNBURY — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver continues to monitor schools as she appeared on a remote learning class to speak with Valley students.
In a virtual town hall with high school students, Culver discussed numerous topics about her role in Harrisburg, her responsibilities to the public and COVID-19.
Culver also listened to students' concerns, which made Superintendents Jason Bendle, of Shikellamy, and Cathy Keegan, of Milton, happy.
This was great "for students in our local school districts to have an opportunity to talk with Rep. Culver," Bendle said. "We appreciate her taking the time to talk with our students."
Culver asked students about the positives and challenges of online learning.
"I have to say I think this is a great alternative from meeting in person. I got to meet with all six schools at one time," Culver said.
"I was impressed by their attentiveness and how connected they are to the community. I plan on doing more of these."
"I got to ask them questions and what the challenges are for online learning," she said. "I got to understand if they feel safe in school during this period and what is important to them."
Culver said students asked about climate change and the aftermath of COVID-19.
"They hit the nail on the head with COVID-19 and what it is doing to the small business owner," she said. "They were also concerned with the mental health aspect of what COVID-19 is doing to people."
Danville High School students, Jyoti Alaparthi and Ella Hummel, Line Mountain Kaely Walshaw and Kara Heim, Milton High School students, Jaydon Cottage and Kelly Hause, Shikellamy High School students, Drew Ballestrini and Melanie Minier and from Warrior Run Rain Irvine and Sydney Hoffman, all participated in the event.
Harry Mathias from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association arranged and facilitated the event which serves as a PSBA "Show Them What It Takes" event. According to the PSBA's website the Show Them What It Takes" program shows legislators examples of programs school provide "and have them observe areas where tools and/or programs are absent due to lack of state funding."
Also on the call were Milton teacher Kathy Bower, Line Mountain teacher Rod Knock, Shikellamy Principal Marc Freeman and Warrior Run Principal Mark Walter.