SUNBURY — State and city code officers walked through Sunbury Sunshine Corners on Tuesday, and City Clerk Derrick Backer said the two agencies are working together to put a list of things to fix after the structure was temporarily shut down Saturday.
Eighteen residents of the Market Street assisted living home — including 12 that were COVID-19 positive — have been relocated to other facilities after the state Department of Human Services assisted with the emergency removal of the residents on Saturday, state officials said.
Sunbury Sunshine Corners is a licensed personal care home that was serving 21 residents prior to relocation, Erin James, spokesperson for the Department of Health said.
Backer said several code violations caused the shutdown, and on Tuesday, state officials toured the building.
"We are working with the state to find a solution to the issues," he said.
Backer said he was unsure when the structure would reopen.
