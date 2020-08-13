Pennsylvania's online application for mail-in and absentee ballots is now available in Spanish.
Pennsylvania debuted online applications for absentee ballots for the 2019 general election. Beginning with the 2020 primary election, voters could also apply online for mail-in ballots without having to provide a reason. The new option of mail-in ballots was made available through Act 77 of 2019.
When voters complete an online application for an absentee or mail-in ballot, their application is sent directly to their county election office, which verifies their voter registration. Once ballots are finalized, the county election office will mail the voter their ballot at the address the voter provided when they filled out the application.
The Department of State recently announced that it will pay for postage on ballot return envelopes at no cost to the voter. The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27. The deadline to return an absentee or mail-in ballot to county election offices is 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
