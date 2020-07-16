The Daily Item
HARRISBURG —Pennsylvania moved closer to 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data released mid-day Wednesday.
The state added 994 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 97,665. It was the eighth day out of nine the state total increased by 700 or more cases.
There were five new cases in the Valley, which has seen at least one new case every day since July 6. Three new cases were reported in Union County residents, bringing its total to 108.
Northumberland County also added a case to its total, which is now 352. Thirty-eight new positive cases have been added to the total in July. Montour County reported one new case, its 81st. There were no new cases in Snyder County (72) residents.
No new Valley resident deaths were linked to the virus. Sixteen Valley residents have died due to the novel coronavirus since the state started tracking it in March, 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
The state reported 26 new virus-related deaths, pushing its total to 6,957.
There have been 14,218 negative tests conducted on Valley residents — 5,075 for Montour County, 4,606 for Northumberland, 3,417 for Union and 1,120 for Snyder.
The state has conducted 870,984 negative tests and it estimates 76 percent of patients have recovered.
In Pennsylvania, 667 patients are hospitalized with the virus and 88 are on ventilators. Eighty percent of the state’s ventilators are not in use.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Two more Northumberland County long-term care facility residents died, according to the data release, pushing the total to six. To date, 55 residents and nine employees at three facilities have tested positive in the county.
A third Union County worker at a long-term care facility was added to the list. One resident has also been infected in the county’s three affected facilities.
There was no change in Snyder county, where three residents in one facility have been infected.
Nobody has died at Union or Snyder county facilities and there have been no infections at Montour County long-term care sites.
Approximately 7,284 of total cases in the state are in health care workers.