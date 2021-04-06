With COVID-19 cases increasing across Pennsylvania even as more people become vaccinated, Department of Health officials said Tuesday the state isn’t doing enough testing.
Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin said during a press briefing Tuesday while the focus has turned to vaccinations, the increase in cases statewide highlights the need for continued testing.
“We need to redouble efforts to increase the use of testing even as we ramp up the vaccination process,” Mauldin said.
On Monday, there were 34,887 tests conducted statewide, according to the DOH’s COVID dashboard. The state has not reported fewer than 20,000 tests since late September. The highest one-day total was 79,237 on Dec. 3. More than 60,000 tests were reported as recently as March 26.
Over the past seven days, the state’s rolling average of new cases is 4,295. As recently as March 15, the rolling average was less than 2,500. It peaked at 10,578 on Dec. 16.
“The virus is still present in our communities, which reinforces the need for continued testing across the state,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “AMI has been a significant partner to the Department of Health by providing pop-up testing in counties across the commonwealth without a health department. Thanks to our ongoing partnership with AMI, we can continue offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who feels they need or want a test.
“Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still the best way to determine your exposure to and to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”