HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, and Rep. David Rowe, R-85, will recognize members of the Lewisburg H.S. Boys Cross Country Team on winning the PIAA Class AA state title in November.
The team will visit the State Capitol on Wednesday and receive congratulatory citations on the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate. During the regular Senate session, Yaw will also introduce and recognize the team before his Senate colleagues.
The presentation will not be streamed live, however, Yaw’s floor remarks will be able to be viewed at www.pasen.gov/Video/SenateVideo.cfm