State legislators from the Valley encouraged business leaders and owners to keep an open dialogue with them as 24 counties — including Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour — move into the first phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis.
During the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Meeting via Zoom, state Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, and Kurt Masser, R-107, spoke to committee members about the state's plan moving forward.
"Please continue open communication with us," said Culver. "Make sure we're aware of how you're being impacted and how we can help. That's our job: to listen and go back to Harrisburg and help you. Our goal is to continue doing that."
Masser expressed frustration with the governor's office, noting the uncertainty and what he feels has not been a transparent process.
"I think I'm like any other business owner and representative and normal citizen that just wants a light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
Aimee Buhner, a real estate agent with Bowen Agency and chair of the governmental affairs committee, said the real estate business has been deemed nonessential and has "caused chaos." The direction from the state has been unclear, but there is legislation that is being pushed through, she said.
"There are people in limbo," she said. "There are houses sold and people kept from looking to purchase. There are people looking for rentals. There's health care professionals, essential workers, trying to relocate to some of the largest employers in the area and unable to do so because we cannot leave our houses to show a vacant, rental property to one other person."
Housing is essential; it's shelter, said Buhner.