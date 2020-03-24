SUNBURY — The inflation of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam and the 2020 boating season at Shikellamy State Park will not be delayed this year as long as the state park and forest facilities reopen by April 30 as scheduled, according to Shikellamy State Park Director Nick Sherlock.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Monday announced the facilities will be closed to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus until April 30, the date the dam is set to start inflating. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
"As long as the facilities reopen by April 30, there will be no impact on the dam," said Sherlock. "As far as inspection and getting the dam ready to go, that will be on a normal schedule. The inflation process takes about two weeks."
Boating season on the Susquehanna River starts in May when the bags of the dam are inflated, creating the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta. The season ends each September and the dam is lowered in early October.
Last year, the boating season ended on Sept. 3, approximately a month before normal closure, to repair damages to the bag and air piping system. Those repairs are completed and will not affect the 2020 season, said Sherlock.
In a media release, Dunn noted the closure includes campgrounds, cabins and all overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations in this time period will be contacted, and full refunds will be made.
“During the past week we’ve seen many people hiking trails and heading to the outdoors as a way to get exercise and relieve stress,” Dunn said in the release. “We remind everyone that it’s OK to go outside, but we should still be practicing social distancing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This means we should spread out for outdoor activities – if you visit a public place and the parking lot or trailhead is crowded, try another spot, or head back to your neighborhood to take a walk if that’s possible,” Dunn said.
Closed DCNR facilities include park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms, campgrounds, cabins, all forms of overnight accommodations and all reservable facilities. All public programs, events, and training are canceled through April 30.