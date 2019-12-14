MILTON — Three members of the 157th graduating cadet class of the State Police Academy were assigned to the Milton station.
Levi M. Eck, of Lycoming County, James Gutierrez, of Berks County, and Matthew G. Mills Jr., of Clinton County, were assigned to Troop F in Milton.
Another graduate, Brian A. Moore, of Clinton County, was assigned to the Montoursville station, which is also a part of Troop F.
In all, 104 cadets graduated the Academy in Hershey and were given assignments across the state.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO