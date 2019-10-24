State police filed charges Tuesday against three Mifflinburg-area residents separately accused of selling synthetic marijuana or methamphetamine to confidential informants in Union County.
The informants used Facebook Messenger and phone calls to arrange the illegal purchases, arrest papers state.
David W. Shoemaker, 30, last known to reside in Limestone Township, sold 4 grams of methamphetamine for $250 to the informant Feb. 8 at a commercial parking lot along Route 45 in Buffalo Township, according to arrest papers filed by Trooper Thomas Wool, state police at Montoursville.
Wool charged Shoemaker with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, all three of which are felonies, along with a misdemeanor possession charge.
Middleburg District Judge Lori Hackenberg arraigned Shoemaker on Tuesday and ordered him released from custody on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to online docket information. Charges were filed with the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Amanda Jo Wright, 27, of West Buffalo Township, sold $40 in “spice,” a synthetic drug, to an informant on May 8 along Red Bank Road near Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township, arrest papers state.
Wool charged Wright with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, all three of which are felonies, along with a misdemeanor possession charge.
Jadrick D. Haines, 27, of West Buffalo Township, sold approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine to an informant for a combined $180 on separate occasions Aug. 30, 2018, and Feb. 14 at his home, according to arrest papers.
Wool charged Haines with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, all six of which are felonies, along with two misdemeanor possession charges.
Charges against Wright and Haines also were filed at Mensch’s office. Neither has been arraigned and warrants were issued for their arrests, according to office staff.